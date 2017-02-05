Police investigating swastika vandalism in major cities

Police are in the process of investigating multiple incidents of swastika vandalism in three major cities.

Chicago police have released a surveillance video that appears to show a man smashing the front window of a synagogue and sticking swastikas to the entryway.

The video shows the man pull up in a dark colored SUV and get out of his vehicle to commit the vandalism before getting back in his car and driving away.

He was wearing dark clothing as well as a mask that obscured his identity.

The vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

“The Chicago Jewish community will not be intimidated by anti-Semitic attacks on a house of worship,” American Jewish Committee Director Amy Stoken stated to CNN.

Campus police at Rice University in Houston are also investigating swastika vandalism after the schools William Marsh Rice statue was vandalized. According to the university a swastika was drawn on the base of the statue along with some unidentified words.

“I have had it with this behavior…We are smarter, we are resolute and we outnumber the hatemongers by far,” University Dean John Hutchinson said.

Then on Saturday night when Gregory Locke was getting on the subway in New York he noticed that every single ad and every window had a swastika drawn on it in sharpie.

He took pictures and posted them on social media where they quickly went viral. Even Chelsea Clinton tweeted his post.

“We will not let hate win,” Clinton said.

