Trump has already raised $16M toward re-election
President Trump is already looking to secure his re-election in 2020.
Between his campaign and two fundraising committees, the president has already raised $16 million toward his re-election efforts. He has also kept his campaign open, and they will continue to run out of Trump Tower. Additionally, he will keep up a database of donors and supporters in the hopes of repeating his 2016 win.
Trump has also already announced and trademarked his 2020 slogan: “Keep America Great.”
Source:: The Grio