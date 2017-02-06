Trap Beckham thinks there should not be an age limit for when hip-hop artist decide to retire from the game. Check out what more he had to say in the video above.

As an independent act in Jacksonville, Florida, Trap released the hit singles Top Of The Line and Ohh She Thick, won a handful of awards, became a fixture on the local college scene and toured extensively. No wonder he earned the nickname The Golden Boy Of The Hood. Everything Trap Beckham touched became a movement.

With his buzz building thanks to his relentless work ethic and a steady stream of high quality material, industry powerhouse Def Jam Recordings is set to make Trap Beckham its next superstar and the first rapper from Jacksonville to break through nationally.

Def Jam was blown away by the buzz of Trap Beckham’s “Bday Chick” single, which has become a regional smash in the southeastern part of the United States. Its skeletal beat, energetic instrumentation and memorable chorus make it ripe for blockbuster success and Trap Beckham and his team are preparing to take the radio- and club-ready track national.

