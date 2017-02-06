Lady Gaga Flies High To Kick Off Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga flew through the air as she kicked off her Super Bowl Halftime Show from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

The pop superstar promoted a message of liberty and inclusion as she began her set with an a cappella version of Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is Your Land, before reciting the end of America’s Pledge of Allegiance.

“One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” she said, an apparent jab at the divisive policies pushed by new president, Donald Trump.

Gaga then made her big entrance into the NRG Stadium, swinging from the roof to the stage as she launched into Poker Face, making full use of the suspension wires by somersaulting during the opening of her set.

Wearing a silver bodysuit with red and blue gemstones highlighting her eye make-up, Gaga belted out hit after hit, including Born This Way and Telephone, her collaboration with Beyonce – although the pregnant R&B superstar, who hails from Houston, did not make a surprise appearance, as some fans had speculated days earlier.

The singer also ran through performances of Just Dance and her ballad Million Reasons, during which she gave a special shout out to her parents, who were watching their daughter in the audience, saying, “Hey dad, hi mom”, in the middle of the track.

She closed out the show with an explosive rendition of Bad Romance.

The New England Patriots faced off with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2017 NFL championship title. The Falcons led the favorites 21-3 heading into the second half of the big game.

Source:: WENN – Blog

