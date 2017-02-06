Harvard Law Review has elected its first Black woman president, Ynaija.com reports.

Imelme Umana made history when she claimed the position, a victory for not just African-Americans in the U.S., but for women across the world. Umana was elected to the position on Thursday and will become the review’s 131st president.

The student-run organization publishes a journal of legal articles written by professors, judges and practitioners. It also solicits reviews of important recent books written by recognized experts. The roughly 2,500-page journal is released monthly between November and June.

“The journal is designed to be an effective research tool for practicing lawyers and students of the law,” the journal’s website reads. “Also, it provides opportunities for Review members to develop their own editing and writing skills.”

Umana has worked in various politically-inclined positions. She previously interned as the Harvard Summer in Washington student coordinator, where she organized political events for the school’s interns in D.C. In 2013, she worked as a criminal law investigative intern for D.C.’s public defender’s office.

As president, Umana will steer the legal conversation towards a richer direction. She will oversee more than 90 student editors and permanent staff members and communicate with writers and senior faculty members.

Former President Barack Obama made history in 1990 when he became the first Black president of the publication.

Umana, a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is currently a joint degree candidate with the Harvard Law School and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She beat out 11 other candidates and is expected to complete her studies in 2018.

The post This Woman Has Just Made History appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

