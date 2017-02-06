Trump says blame immigration ban judge if something bad happens

Donald Trump is not at all pleased with federal judge James Robart after the judge halted his immigration and travel ban executive order on Friday.

The president took to Twitter to air his grievances on Sunday just before an interview he had given on Fox News was to air.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens, blame him and court system, People pouring in. Bad,” Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY,” he continued. “The courts are making the job very difficult.”

Robart’s decision in Washington state on Friday but a stop to an immigration and travel ban that was put in place on Jan. 27. As part of the executive order, the United States put a hold on accepting any more refugees for 120 days, and travel from seven Muslim majority countries was halted entirely for 90 days. Those countries are: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

The hold on the ban will remain in place until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco hears legal arguments on the executive order, with the Justice Department expected to respond by Monday afternoon.

Source:: The Grio

