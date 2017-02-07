Kanye West now anti-Trump

Kanye West is unimpressed with President Donald Trump.

West used to be a very vocal supporter of the president, but Trump’s first two weeks in office, especially his immigration and travel ban, have completely turned the rapper around on Trump.

Now, West has deleted very pro-Trump tweet in his archives, and it looks like he’s doing his best to just cut himself off from those ties.

This is a big pivot from West’s previous stances, as the controversial rapper met with Trump in New York in December and said, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

— Washington University now offers a course on Kanye West —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

