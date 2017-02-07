Mom outraged after daycare worker breastfed her son

A North Carolina mother is furious after a daycare worker taking care of her three-month-old son breastfed the boy without her permission.

Kaycee Oxendine said that she was told on Friday that her son, who was at Carrboro Early School, was constipated. Another woman who worked there asked if she could try to breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, claiming that she had a son of her own. But Oxendine told her no twice.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?” Oxendine recalled. “And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”

She said that surveillance footage shows that as soon as she left the room, the woman began to breastfeed her son and then stopped when another worker in the room stood up to leave.

“As a mom, you’ve taken something from me, because I wasn’t able to defend my child,” Oxendine said. “I wasn’t there.”

What’s more, Oxenine had to rush her child to UNC Hospital because he became ill and started throwing up. The baby was lactose intolerant.

“To me, a criminal act was committed against him,” she said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose intolerant. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”

The police are now investigating this as a possible case of misdemeanor child abuse, and the woman no longer works at the daycare center.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

