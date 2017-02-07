Shonda Rhimes to develop Luvvie Ajayi’s ‘I’m Judging You’ as series

Shonda Rhimes is about to bring Luvvie Ajayi’s debut book, I’m Judging You, to the small screen.

Rhimes, along with Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Signature Studios, has acquired the rights to the book, which they intend to develop as a cable comedy series, according to Deadline.

I’m Judging You, a hilarious book telling people how they should be better, was written by the creator of the AwesomeLuvvie.com blog and caught Rhimes’ eye because of her sassy Scandal episode recaps.

Shondaland has five dramas in its docket, and they have been looking to expand into comedy.

Congratulations, Luvvie!

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

