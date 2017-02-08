Battlestar Galactica Captain Richard Hatch Dead At 71

Battlestar Galactica star Richard Hatch has died, aged 71.

The actor, best known for playing Captain Apollo on the original Battlestar Galactica TV series, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday.

Hatch got his start onstage in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, before landing a role indaytime soap All My Children in 1971.

He went on to play Inspector Dan Robbins on TV police drama The Streets of San Francisco.

He was cast as Captain Apollo in 1978. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Hatch also appeared on The Waltons, Hawaii Five-O, and Baywatch, and returned to the Battlestar Galactica universe for the show’s 2004-2009 reboot, starring Edward James Olmos.

“Richard Hatch, you made our universe a better place,” Olmos wrote in a statement. “We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend. So Say We All.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

