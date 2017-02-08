“Cash Me Ousside Girl” Flight Brawl Turns Racial

Girl, please just STAWP with the embarrassing foolery. How can one possess the audacity to talk so much smack and then turn around and constantly get smacked up?

This is the life and story of Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, better known as the “cash me ousside” girl, following her ridiculous appearance on the Dr. Phil show last year. The 13 year old acted a plum fool on national television and the video has since gone viral.

Since her visibility has reached another high, Bregoli and has been taken up on her offer for those who have a problem with her to, you guessed it… “meet [her] ousside” only the latest fight was on a plane.

There was the incident where she got jumped and survived to address the loss in a Snapchat video. And now, while the teen and her mother were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight, they got into a fight with another passenger.

TMZ described the incident as follows:

We’ve learned Danielle Bregoli and her mom were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight out of LAX last night … when Mom got into a dispute with a female passenger. We’re told Danielle’s mother was struggling to put her carry-on bag in the overhead, because she’s wearing a walking cast for an injured foot … and the wait wasn’t sitting well with the third party.

Bregoli then “cold-clock[ed]” the passenger. In addition to being arrested, she, her mother and the third party are banned from flying Spirit.

Watch the scene below.

And the drama didn’t end there. In another video, the brawl turned racial as the passenger referred to Bregoli as a “wigger”.

