The Black population in America has slightly increased over the past few years, is more educated and will be an even larger segment of the U.S. populace by 2060, according to census data.

The U.S. Census Bureau released figures for Black History Month on Wednesday detailing statistics about African-Americans and where the population is headed. The information comes from estimates established between 2014 and 2015 and are the most recent statistics.

First, the African-American population — alone or in combination with other racial categories was 46.3 million or 14.4 percent of the total U.S. population in July 2015, up 1.3 percent from the prior year. But by 2060, there will be an estimated 74.5 million, boosting the share to 17.9 percent.

While 84.7 percent of this population age 25 or older has a high school diploma or higher, about 20.2 percent has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

As far as state or federal districts, Washington D.C. has the most dense Black population at about 50 percent. Mississippi followed with 38.3 percent, the data show. In U.S. counties, Cook County, Ill., had the largest number of Blacks with 1.3 million, mostly living in Chicago.

With voting, the data says 17.8 million Blacks voted in the 2012 election, up 1.7 million from 2012. In the 2014 midterm election, about 11.1 million cast ballots.

With Black-owned businesses, there were 108,473 of them in 2014, and 31,216 were in the health care or social assistance sector.

But there is are still noticeable gaps in wealth according to the census. Median income among Black households was $36,544 compared with $55,775 nationally. Futher, 25.4 percent of Blacks in America live below the poverty line compared with 14.7 percent nationwide.

More from the U.S. Census Bureau Facts for Features release can be found by clicking here.

The post Census Bureau Releases Key Data on U.S. Blacks appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

