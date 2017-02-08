Lady Gaga Lands Dream Judging Gig On RuPaul’s Drag Race

Lady Gaga has scored her dream TV gig as a guest judge on hit U.S. reality show Rupaul’s Drag Race.

The Poker Face hitmaker, who has long been an outspoken supporter of gay rights, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news, revealing she will feature in the upcoming opening episode of season nine, which will air in March.

“The time has come!,” she declared, alongside a teaser for the show. “I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!”

She then added the hashtags “#DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen”, quoting lyrics from her smash hit single Born This Way, which she performed as part of her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (05Feb17).

Gaga, who honed her craft in the early days of her career in drag clubs in her native New York, has made no secret of her love of the show, on which contestants compete to be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Back in 2013, she publicly appealed to host and judge RuPaul, a drag queen himself, to invite her onto the program.

“Can I PLEASE be a judge on drag race!” she pleaded on Twitter. “@RuPaul I started out in these club (sic), these women taught me how to serve!”

Ironically, many of the drag queens featured during the show’s run have since credited Gaga for inspiring their acts.

The singer and RuPaul subsequently connected for her 2013 festive TV special, Lady Gaga and the Muppets Holiday Spectacular, on which they teamed up for a duet of her song Fashion!.

Source:: WENN – Blog

