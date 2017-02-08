Trump reportedly wants to replace Sean Spicer as press secretary

President Donald Trump is reportedly unhappy with Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s performance during the first two weeks of the administration, and so the White House is ramping up its search to find a communications director to lighten Spicer’s load, reports CNN.

Currently, Spicer is serving as both press secretary and communications director, two roles that are traditionally filled by two different people.

Trump is reportedly displeased with Spicer’s performance as the arguably second-most visible person in the White House, and he is particularly frustrated with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who is a longtime ally of Spicer, for the selection.

“Priebus vouched for Spicer and against Trump’s instincts,” a source close to the hiring process explained, saying that the president “regrets it every day and blames Priebus.”

However, a different White House source denied the growing rumors that Trump is unsatisfied with Spicer and said that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Spicer was reportedly not the first choice for the job of press secretary, with longtime Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway reportedly turning down the job and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly interviewing for the position as well.

Spicer has been under fire for his performance in the beginning weeks of the administration, especially for his use of so-called “alternative facts,” a term coined by Conway. Recently, he was also played by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, a performance that reportedly had Trump even more frustrated than before.

Source:: The Grio

