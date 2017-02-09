J Balvin Dumped His Yeezy Shoes After Kanye’s Trump Meeting

Reggaeton star J Balvin quit wearing his Kanye West-designed Yeezy sneakers after disapproving of the rapper’s high-profile meeting with controversial U.S. President Donald Trump.

Like many Latin artists, the Safari singer took offense to the Republican politician in 2015, when he launched his bid for the White House and vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, claiming Mexico authorities were sending all their “rapists” and criminals over to the U.S.

Trump continued to court controversy throughout his election campaign, but managed to pull off a stunning upset by beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in November to become the 45th U.S. President.

Weeks after his election victory, Kanye headed to his Trump Tower offices in New York City to sit down with the then-President-elect to discuss issues affecting minorities in America. The December sit-down came shortly after the hip-hop star revealed he would have voted for the billionaire businessman and reality star had he exercised his right to vote.

The get-together split fans online, and Balvin admits he was among those disgusted with Kanye’s show of support for Trump – so much so, he kicked his Yeezy sneakers to the curb.

“I respect Kanye, but when it comes to Trump, I’m not into that, man,” he told Complex. “Like, I basically stopped wearing Yeezys. I was upset, super sad, extra super sad.”

The Colombian star, who recently served as an ambassador for New York Fashion Week: Men’s, previously denounced Trump for his remarks about Mexican immigrants in the U.S. in 2015, when he axed plans to perform at his Miss USA beauty pageant.

“This isn’t about being punitive, but about showing leadership through social responsibility,” Balvin told Billboard.com at the time. “His comments weren’t just about Mexicans, but about all Latinos in general.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

