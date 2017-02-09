Madonna adopts twin sisters from Malawi

A couple weeks ago, Madonna was seen with two four-year-old twin girls in Malawi, but she denied that she was adopting them. Now, it looks like that was just an attempt to keep out of the spotlight while everything was being finalized, as now, she has officially announced that the girls are joining her family.

(Instagram)

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote on an Instagram picture showing her with the two girls. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!”

— Idris Elba denies rumors that he’s sleeping with Madonna —

The girls, Esther and Stella, flew home with Madonna just 36 hours after the adoption was approved by a judge, under the cover of darkness. It really does seem like Madonna is trying to keep these two out of the spotlight as much as possible.

With Esther and Stella joining the family, Madonna now has six beautiful children.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

