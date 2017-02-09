‘RHOA’ producers desperately want NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak back

The producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta want the show’s tenth season to really pull out all the stops, and to that end, they want NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak to return and bring their infamous rivalry with them.

According to TMZ, while executives had previously tried to get the two women to do a spinoff, they ran up against scheduling conflicts. However, that is reportedly no longer a problem, and it seems like they are both up for a return for the tenth season.

Considering the fact that Zolciak just made an appearance at the end of this season, the chances look good for a return.

Source:: The Grio

