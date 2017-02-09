Steve Bannon believes the Apocalypse is coming, war inevitable

Steve Bannon, the chief political advisor in Donald Trump’s White House, subscribes to a historical and political theory called “Fourth Turnings” that suggests that history moves in four-part cycles from crisis to crisis.

In 2009, Bannon interviewed historian David Kaiser, an expert on the works of generational theorists William Strauss and Neil Howe.

“He knew the theory,” Kaiser said. “He obviously enjoyed interviewing me.”

Kaiser found over the course of the interview that Bannon believed the United States had entered a “Fourth Turning,” or a period leading up to war, on Sept. 18, 2008, when Hank Paulson and Ben Bernanke asked for a bank bailout.

“He was talking about the wars of the Fourth Turnings,” Kaiser recalled. “You have the American Revolution, you have the Civil War, you have World War II; they’re getting bigger and bigger. Clearly, he was anticipating that in this Fourth Turning there would be one at least as big. And he really made an effort, I remember, to get me to say that on the air.”

However, since Kaiser does not believe war is inevitable, he declined to say anything of the sort.

However, Bannon’s actions and views suggest that he is of the mind that war is looming and inevitable and, what’s more, that there must be what is called a Grey Champion, a leader rising from the older generation to lead the younger generation into the future.

“The winners will now have the power to pursue the more potent, less incrementalist agenda about which they had long dreamed and against which their adversaries had darkly warned,” Strauss and Howe wrote in The Fourth Turning. “This new regime will enthrone itself for the duration of the Crisis. Regardless of its ideology, that new leadership will assert public authority and demand private sacrifice. Where leaders had once been inclined to alleviate societal pressures, they will now aggravate them to command the nation’s attention.”

Bannon, in addressing the Liberty Restoration Foundation, a conservative nonprofit, in 2011, said that the Judeo-Christian West is collapsing.”

“It’s imploding,” he said. “And it’s imploding on our watch. And the blowback of that is going to be tremendous.”

To back up his claims that war is coming, Bannon has pointed to China’s more aggressive stances and the threat of radical Islam, saying in 2016, “We’re going to war in the South China Seas in the next five to 10 years, aren’t we?”

In order to fight back, Bannon claims, America must “be reborn” or face a global war leading to “omnicidal Armageddon.”

“We’re gonna have to have some dark days before we get to the blue sky of morning again in America,” Bannon warned in 2010. “We are going to have to take some massive pain. Anybody who thinks we don’t have to take pain is, I believe, fooling you.”

Source:: The Grio

