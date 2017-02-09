Website gets dragged for calling Maxine Waters ‘sassy’

What was intended to be homage to Congresswoman Maxine Waters turned messy real quick after news site, AJ+, referred to the California U.S. representative as “sassy.”

The Al Jazeera-owned website posted a video with the caption, “Meet @MaxineWaters, the sassy congresswoman leading the fight to impeach President Trump.”

The word “sassy,” historically used to stereotype black women, was also used in the video text, calling Waters the “sassiest woman in Congress.”

Of course, it took no time before Twitter dragged the news outlet for the faux pas. Many called for the site to take down the video and tweets altogether. See the video and some of the reactions below.

Meet @MaxineWaters, the sassy congresswoman leading the fight to impeach President Trump. pic.twitter.com/bHxHU3Wk26

— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 9, 2017

@ajplus @MaxineWaters sassy? She never snapped her fingers when she talks #FixIt

— its noré noré (@noredavis) February 9, 2017

@ajplus @MaxineWaters Calling women in politics “sassy” is a bad idea. She is a courageous,, extremely smart, insightfl, powerfl politician.

— Hannah Lily Postman (@happygirlcoding) February 9, 2017

@ajplus @MaxineWaters sassy? Try powerful, strong, determined, honest, passionate, fearless, driven, inspiring, crusading, outspoken,heroic

— waves (@waaverlyyy) February 9, 2017

@ajplus sassy? pic.twitter.com/SVxK5vmh8x

— mike from 79th. (@curatedbymike) February 9, 2017

@ajplus “sassy” hunh? pic.twitter.com/vLYZ9GVXlk

— RiseUp ❄️ (@beingdarlab) February 9, 2017

Source:: The Grio

