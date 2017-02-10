Denzel Washington reveals complete stranger predicted his success

Denzel Washington has enjoyed serious success, and rightly so. But recently, he revealed that at a time when he didn’t think he had it in him, a total stranger told him he could go places.

“I had flunked out of college, and I was sitting in my mother’s beauty shop. And I could see the lady in the mirror behind me, and every time I looked up, she was looking right at me. I am flunked out of college right now, and it is March 27, 1975, and I started acting four months later,” he recalled during an interview with Access Hollywood.

The woman then told him: “You know young man you are going to travel the world and speak or preach to millions of people.”

The woman wrote it down for him, and Washington wrote his name on it and kept it in a blue envelope, which he still has to this day.

He asked his mother who the woman was, and she replied, “Well she is one of the oldest church members in town and she is known to have the gift of prophecy.”

He went on to describe how he was shocked, but now, “I knew I had a purpose.”

“It is nothing that I did; it is by the grace of God,” he added.

Source:: The Grio

