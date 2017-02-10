Lady Gaga’s Mystery Man Is Hollywood Talent Agent – Report

Lady Gaga has embarked on a new romance with her talent agent Christian Carino.

The Poker Face hitmaker hinted she had a new man in her life during a radio interview with U.S. media personality Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, when he asked her if she had a special someone to celebrate her Super Bowl Halftime Show spectacular with after last weekend’s big gig in Houston, Texas.

“I don’t know,” Gaga coyly remarked as she let out a nervous laugh. “You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!”

She then added, “I’m really red. I’m really red and it doesn’t go with my outfit.”

Now it has been reported the singer has quietly been dating Creative Artists Agency representative Christian.

According to People.com, the new couple was spotted getting close while attending a Kings of Leon concert last month (Jan17), and Christian was by Gaga’s side again at the NRG Stadium for the Super Bowl, where he was photographed planting a kiss on Gaga’s cheek.

An insider tells Us Weekly he also took the star to close pal Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show in Venice, California on Wednesday as his date.

The romance is Gaga’s first since calling it quits with her now ex-fiance, actor Taylor Kinney, last July. The couple dated for five years and became engaged on St. Valentine’s Day in 2015.

Meanwhile, Christian previously romanced The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan.

In addition to Gaga, his other celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, and music mogul Simon Cowell.

The relationship news emerges four months after Gaga admitted she wouldn’t be thrilled when her “f**king cool” ex Kinney moves on with another woman.

Speaking to U.S. shock jock Howard Stern in October, the 30-year-old shared how she would react to him finding love again, remarking, “I’m not going to f**king throw a party!”

Kinney has yet to comment on Gaga’s rebound romance.

Source:: WENN – Blog

