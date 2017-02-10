Matt Damon Was One Of The First To Learn George Clooney’s Baby News

Matt Damon has been keeping pal George Clooney’s baby news a secret for months.

The movie star and his wife Amal are reportedly expecting twins in June, and although the parents-to-be haven’t confirmed the baby news, Matt is glad the story is out.

George told Damon his big news on the set of their latest movie collaboration Suburbicon last year.

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying,” the actor tells TV show ET Canada. “I was so happy for him. I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks’.”

Matt then reprimanded his pal for telling him the news before the end of his wife’s first trimester, when baby’s are considered safe from harm.

“(I said), ‘Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’” Matt recalls. “Like, of course he doesn’t.

“Then, four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?’”

Matt adds, “I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

