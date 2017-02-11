Ivanka Trump attends Michelle Obama’s favorite gym, owner lashes out

Anne Mahlum, owner and CEO of the Solidcore chain of fitness studios, which was reportedly Michelle Obama’s favorite gym, recently took to Facebook to complain when she claimed that she found out Ivanka Trump had come to her gym under an assumed name.

“What you do when you find out Ivanka Trump just took [solidcore], but used an alias to sign up for class? You reach out and ask for a meeting,” Mahlum wrote on Facebook. “While I don’t know her and I always seek to understand…I do know her father is threatening the rights of many of my beloved clients and coaches and as a business owner, I take my responsibility to protect and fight for my people very seriously.”

When Mahlum received a wave of backlash over her comments, with many calling her hypocritical and insensitive, Mahlum responded in a statement to the press.

“I am extremely proud of the inclusive community at [solidcore] that respects everyone’s age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or otherwise, and it is my key priority to protect that community. As I said in my Facebook post, I do not know Ivanka, but I welcome the opportunity to open up the communication channels, and I hope she takes me up on my offer,” she said.

Ivanka Trump spend $$ in #SolidCore Gym & as a thanks,@annemahlum disrespects her. Real classy. Just think what she says abt her othr membrs

— malypaly (@jensmaly) February 10, 2017

The d$&che bag of the week will have to go to #Anne Mahlum founder of Solidcore … offended that Ivanka Trump used one of her facilities

— Charlie Manousos (@motorcop560) February 10, 2017

