Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks Medics For Saving Daughter

Singer Jamie Lynn Spears has thanked the paramedics, doctors and nurses who helped save her daughter.

Little Maddie was released from hospital on Friday, five days after a near-fatal all-terrain vehicle accident in Louisiana, and her relieved mom has broken her silence following the drama.

The 25-year-old country star shared a photo of herself leaving the Children’s Hospital New Orleans with her daughter in a helicopter on social media, and added the caption: “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.

“Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

A hospital spokesman has also released a statement which reads: “Maddie Aldridge, 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been discharged from Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.

“Aldridge accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on a relative’s property in Kentwood, Louisiana, Sunday and was trapped underwater. Her family would like to thank Acadian Ambulance paramedics and Air Med helicopter crew for their life-saving response during the crucial moments after the accident.

“They also extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff of University Medical Center New Orleans as well as Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. The family has appreciated the thousands of people who have been praying for her recovery. They are touched by the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time.”

