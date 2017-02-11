John Legend To Perform La La Land Songs At Oscars

John Legend has agreed to step in and perform the Oscar nominated La La Land songs on behalf of his castmates Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone at the Academy Awards.

The actors made it clear last month they would not be singing onstage during Hollywood’s big night on 26 February, giving Oscars producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd a headache – because they wanted to showcase all five Best Original Song nominees.

Now Legend, who plays a jazz musician in the hit film, has agreed to do what he does best – and he’ll perform Gosling’s City of Stars and Stone’s Audition (The Fools Who Dream), which were both written for the film by Justin Hurwitz.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake and Sting will also perform their Oscar nominated songs at the ceremony – Justin will belt out his number one hit Can’t Stop the Feeling from the film Trolls, while veteran Sting will sing The Empty Chair from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story.

And Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the main character in the animated movie Moana, will sing How Far I’ll Go with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and produced the song.

