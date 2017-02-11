Just two days after Charles Oakley was arrested and escorted out of a Knicks game, Knicks owner James Dolan has announced that Oakley is not banned from Madison Square Garden.

“It’s not necessarily a lifetime ban,” Dolan told “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York 98.7 FM. “We need to keep the Garden a place that’s comfortable and safe.”

Oakley had come to a Knicks game just days ago and was allegedly heckling Dolan after taking his seat directly behind the owner. He was arrested and eventually escorted from the premises after getting involved in an altercation with security.

“Yes, I understand that he was a big star and a Knick, etc., but that doesn’t excuse people from that kind of behavior,” Dolan said. “It is very clear to us that Charles Oakley came to the Garden with an agenda.”

Source:: The Grio

