No Charges for Cop Who Killed Quintonio LeGrier

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that no charges will be filed against the Chicago police officer who fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones, WLS reports.

LeGrier and Jones died after a confrontation with Officer Robert Rialmo on Dec. 26, 2015.

The State’s Attorney’s Office “concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Rialmo did not act in self-defense in shooting LeGrier and Jones.”

Officer Rialmo responded to a call around 4 a.m. that morning placed by LeGrier’s father. He said his son had become violent and threatened him with a bat.

After he called police, LeGrier’s father called Jones, a downstairs neighbor, to ask her to let the officers in when they arrived.

Police said Rialmo opened fire when LeGrier started swinging a baseball bat. Both he and Jones were fatally wounded. Jones was shot accidentally, an act that Chicago police acknowledge as such.

The Independent Police Review Authority’s investigation is ongoing. The State’s Attorney’s Office said their review “specifically does not address issues related to tactics, whether Officer Rialmo followed police procedures, whether he should be subject to discipline, or the merits of any civil litigation.”

An attorney representing the cop in question said, “Officer Robert Rialmo is relieved that he has been cleared by the Cook County States Attorney’s Office.”

Jones was a mother of five. Her children said they were “profoundly disappointed by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s decision not to file charges against Officer Robert Rialmo for the senseless death of our mother, Bettie Jones…. While we are disappointed in the State’s Attorney’s decision, we are not deterred. We will not stop fighting for our mother, Bettie Jones.”

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the investigation because her former law firm represents Jones’ estate. First Assistant Eric Sussman served as Acting State’s Attorney for the investigation, according to officials.

The post No Charges for Cop Who Killed Quintonio LeGrier appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

