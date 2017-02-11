Political circles expect a Chelsea Clinton, Carolyn Kennedy showdown

We’re only a few years into the newest presidency, but already, eyes are turning toward the 2020 presidential election, and Democrats have high hopes for a couple big names in the Democratic Party: Chelsea Clinton and Carolyn Kennedy.

“What you’re witnessing is the beginning of Chelsea Clinton‘s political career,” claimed a source close to both the Kennedys and Clintons, adding, “Chelsea had that Twitter war with Kellyanne Conway — she’s engaging in the political arena.”

In fact, Clinton had gone to bat with Conway on Twitter over the Trump spokeswoman’s invocation of terrorist attacks that simply never happened. Conway fired back that Donald Trump was president now, not Hillary Clinton.

As for Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy and niece of New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, she has just come back from serving as President Obama’s ambassador to Japan. Last week, on the “Today” show, when she was asked if she would consider political office, she said, “I’ve just gotten home a week or so. I’m looking around to figure out what I would do next.”

Clinton, for her part, is also game. When she was asked in 2015 if she would consider running, her response was, “Absolutely, I’d consider it one day.”

Source:: The Grio

