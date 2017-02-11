Betsy DeVos, the new Secretary of Education, tried to enter a public school for the first time since her controversial confirmation, and she was blocked from doing so by protesters.

Parents, retired teachers and protesters all met DeVos when she tried to enter the middle school in Washington, and while she ultimately made it into the school by going through a back door, it was not until after she had been confronted by many who felt that she was unqualified for the position.

The protesters held signs that read things like, “Welcome to our public school. It’s open to everyone!” and “Ms Devos: Our children are not props.”

— GOP moves to dismantle Education Department after confirming DeVos —

“Keep giving money to senators and buying your way to the position!” a man shouted at them. “You should be so proud of yourself!”

Another man shouted “Shame!” repeatedly at DeVos as a male escort helped her back into a black SUV. A moment that is a clear homage to the now infamous scene from Game of Thrones (starts at 01:17 minute mark)

After the incident, DeVos issued a statement saying that she was “honored” to visit the school. In addressing the protests, she added, “I respect peaceful protest, and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education. No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation’s school children.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

