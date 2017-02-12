The infamous “cash me ousside” girl from Dr Phil has had quite the year. Not only does she threaten to fight studio audiences, she causes plenty of trouble at home with the police being called 51 times in the last year.

Cops were called to Danielle Bregoli’s home in Boynton Beach, Florida for offenses ranging from stolen cars to verbal threats and domestic tiffs. Then there are the times they were called for lewd and lascivious behavior, fraud, obscene phone calls and general disturbances. It doesn’t even end there however as she was reported to have run away six times and was once reported missing. There is no shortage of drama in this family.

One incident reportedly involved an animal. Most of the calls were made to police during the day and evening with only a few calls being made in the middle of the night.

She has made an update appearance on Dr Phil and during the interview she told him straight, “You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

— ‘Cash me Ousside’ girl punches airline passenger —

The calls to police started in February 19, 2016, just nine months before the girl and her mother went on Dr Phil for the first time. That appearance led to the 13 year old becoming an instant viral hit after threatening to fight the audience outside.

Her mother brought her on the show in an effort to curb her destructive behavior. The title of the episode was “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime”

At the end of that first visit to the show, Dr Phil sent Danielle to a behavioral camp in Utah where she learned discipline and responsibility.

When the mother daughter duo returned to the stage on February 10, it appeared as though the mother had become as combative as the girl.

She made waves backstage on the show with her diva demands that she felt she was entitled to due to the fact that her daughter brought in high ratings.

During the trip to the show for the second time, mother and daughter got into an altercation on a plane. They were thrown off a flight after Danielle punched a passenger she claimed was “in her mom’s face.”

“I’m calling her every name under the sun, she’s calling me and my mom racial slurs and doesn’t even know what she’s talking about.

“All I know is that she hit my mom and I need to whoop her right now,” she said in defense of her actions.

Danielle is now cashing in on her new-found infamy, having just completed a music video for rapper Kodak Black.

Source:: The Grio

