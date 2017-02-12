Louisiana judge banned from restaurant after racist statement

While eating at Sammy’s Grill in Baton Rouge Louisiana on February 3, Kaneitra Johnson overheard something that spurred her to make a public Facebook post.

“I’m halfway on the seat and the Lyft driver is on the other half of the seat,” Johnson stated. “Then he asked for his jacket. All of a sudden I hear this older man behind me tell the Lyft driver, ‘You never give up your seat for a n*gger.’”

He didn’t stop there either. He went on, “You should have made her get her fat n*gger a** up.”

— Attorneys for officer who killed Philando Castile gets judge removed from case —

Police were called and when they came and questioned the older man who made the comments, it was revealed that he was Judge Mike Erwin of Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court.

The police took no action against him for his comments. That didn’t stop the manager of Sammy’s Grill, Andy McKay from taking a stand once he heard about the incident.

“I wasn’t there that night, so I can’t comment on the details, but I know police were called,” he said. “I can also tell you that the owner, Sammy Nagem, has made it clear that Judge Erwin is no longer welcome here.

“We will refuse his business,” McKay concluded.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

