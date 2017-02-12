The Obamas ramping up for a speaking tour

The Obamas are getting ready for a series of public speaking engagements according to a spokesman for the Harry Walker Agency. The pair are also in talks to sign their own book deals.

According to Harry Walker representative Kevin Lewis, “President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama have selected the Harry Walker Agency (HWA) to coordinate their respective speaking engagements. In addition, Attorneys Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell will manage contract negotiations with potential publishers for the former president and Mrs. Obama’s respective books.”

The agency has a storied history of working with those who have been in the White House. Bill Clinton, as well as former White House press secretary Josh Earnest, give speaking engagements.

We have yet to hear when these Obama speaking engagements will take place or when their books will be published.

The couple has been keeping it low key since the inauguration though former President Obama did take the time to speak out against Trump’s controversial Muslim ban. He has also spoken encouraging words to those protesting the Trump administration.

The Obama spokesperson Kevin Lewis said that Obama was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country” because he believes they’re “citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

