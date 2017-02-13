Bobby Brown reportedly livid over Bobbi Kristina biopic

TV One is preparing a new biopic about Bobbi Kristina Brown, and her father, Bobby Brown, is not happy about it.

Apparently, he didn’t know about the biopic, with The Jasmine Brand reporting a source as saying, “The rights were sold to the biopic before he had any knowledge of it. He was blindsided.” However, the source added, “TV One doesn’t have to clear anything through him.”

Demetria McKinney is reportedly set to play Whitney Houston for the biopic and will be singing her songs as well, as TV One was unable to secure the rights to Houston’s music for the biopic.

“I have the utmost respect for Whitney Houston, and those who have followed me through the years know that. I am NOT an opportunistic person and wouldn’t post, do, say, or be a part of anything that would diminish the light that she is nor the light of her life : BK. That’s part of the problem, we get emotionally charged over things we do not know or have a full understanding of. Even a criminal is innocent until proven guilty so it’s only right that if a biopic is made and you choose to watch it, you pass judgement then,” McKinney said.

Source:: The Grio

