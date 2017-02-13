Chance The Rapper Is First Big Grammy Awards Winner
Chance The Rapper kicked off the 2017 Grammy Awards by taking home the first official prize of the night for Best New Artist.
The hip-hop star was already a winner heading into the Los Angeles ceremony, after landing the Best Rap Performance title for No Problem, his hit collaboration with Lil Wayneand 2 Chainz, but he quickly added another to his name as he claimed the first award of the live telecast.
Chance dedicated the award to God and his family, including his baby daughter Kinsley.
Meanwhile, Adele, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, and David Bowie were among the big winners at the pre-telecast awards show, where 70 honors were handed out.
Adele beat out Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Beyonce to claim the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy for Hello, the tune she opened the Grammys with, while her album 25 claimed the Best Pop Vocal Album prize.
Scott’s side project with her family members was also a big hit among Grammy voters – Hillary Scott and The Scott Family’s Thy Will was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and their album, Love Remains, picked up the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album title.
The late Bowie scored four honors before the main ceremony, including Best Alternative Music Album (Blackstar) and Best Rock Performance (Blackstar).
Other multiple winners included Drake, gospel star Kirk Franklin, and Lalah Hathaway.
And it was a good afternoon for recently widowed stars Patton Oswalt and Rory Feek – Oswalt, who lost his wife Michelle McNamara last April (16), picked up the Best Comedy Album award for Talking For Clapping, and Feek took home the Best Roots Gospel Album prize for Hymns, his final album with late wife Joey.
The full list of 2017 Grammy Awards winners so far is:
Best New Artist
Chance the Rapper
Best Pop Solo Performance
Hello – Adele
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 – Adele
Best Dance Recording
Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin – Flume
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Culcha Vulcha – Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
Blackstar – David Bowie
Best Metal Performance
Dystopia – Megadeth
Best Rock Album
Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album
Blackstar – David Bowie
Best R&B Performance
Cranes In The Sky – Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Angel – Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
Lake By The Ocean – Maxwell (Hod David & Musze, songwriters)
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Performance
No Problem – Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Hotline Bling – Drake
Best Rap Song
Hotline Bling – Drake (Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jolene – Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
Best Country Song
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna, songwriter)
Best Country Album
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Best New Age Album
White Sun II – White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – John Scofield
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Take Me To The Alley – Gregory Porter
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Country For Old Men – John Scofield
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom – Ted Nash Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac – Chucho Valdes
Best Gospel Performance/Song
God Provides – Tamela Mann (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Thy Will – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters)
Best Gospel Album
Losing My Religion – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Love Remains – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Roots Gospel Album
Hymns – Joey+Rory
Best Latin Pop Album
Un Besito Mas – Jesse & Joy
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
iLevitable – iLe
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) – Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album
Donde Estan? – Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo
Best American Roots Performance
House Of Mercy – Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Song
Kid Sister – Kid Sister (Vince Gill, songwriter)
Best Americana Album
This Is Where I Live – William Bell
Best Bluegrass Album
Coming Home – O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album
Porcupine Meat – Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Last Days Of Oakland – Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
Undercurrent – Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
E Walea – Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley
Best World Music Album
Sing Me Home – Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Children’s Album
Infinity Plus One – Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Spoken Word Album
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox – Carol Burnett
Best Comedy Album
Talking For Clapping – Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple (Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Ahead – Miles Davis & Various Artists (Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Star Wars: The Force Awakens – John Williams
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters)
Best Instrumental Composition
Spoken At Midnight – Ted Nash Big Band
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
You And I – Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Flintstones – Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)
Best Recording Package
Blackstar – David Bowie (Jonathan Barnbrook, art director)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Edith Piaf 1915-2015 – Edith Piaf (Gerard Lo Monaco, art director)
Best Album Notes
Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along – Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle (Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers)
Best Historical Album
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition) – Bob Dylan (Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Blackstar – David Bowie (David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording
Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) – Bob Moses (Andre Allen Anjos, remixer)
Best Surround Sound Album
Dutilleux: Sur Le Meme Accord; Les Citations; Mystere De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement (Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 (Andris Nelsons, conductor; Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (James Conlon, conductor; LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 (Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Steve Reich – Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway (Zuill Bailey/Nashville Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Schumann & Berg (Dorothea Roschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist) & Shakespeare Songs (Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist)
Best Classical Compendium
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle (Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway by Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Music Video
Formation – Beyonce (Melina Matsoukas, video director)
Best Music Film
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (Ron Howard, director)
