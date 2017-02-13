Chance The Rapper Is First Big Grammy Awards Winner

Chance The Rapper kicked off the 2017 Grammy Awards by taking home the first official prize of the night for Best New Artist.

The hip-hop star was already a winner heading into the Los Angeles ceremony, after landing the Best Rap Performance title for No Problem, his hit collaboration with Lil Wayneand 2 Chainz, but he quickly added another to his name as he claimed the first award of the live telecast.

Chance dedicated the award to God and his family, including his baby daughter Kinsley.

Meanwhile, Adele, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, and David Bowie were among the big winners at the pre-telecast awards show, where 70 honors were handed out.

Adele beat out Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Beyonce to claim the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy for Hello, the tune she opened the Grammys with, while her album 25 claimed the Best Pop Vocal Album prize.

Scott’s side project with her family members was also a big hit among Grammy voters – Hillary Scott and The Scott Family’s Thy Will was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and their album, Love Remains, picked up the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album title.

The late Bowie scored four honors before the main ceremony, including Best Alternative Music Album (Blackstar) and Best Rock Performance (Blackstar).

Other multiple winners included Drake, gospel star Kirk Franklin, and Lalah Hathaway.

And it was a good afternoon for recently widowed stars Patton Oswalt and Rory Feek – Oswalt, who lost his wife Michelle McNamara last April (16), picked up the Best Comedy Album award for Talking For Clapping, and Feek took home the Best Roots Gospel Album prize for Hymns, his final album with late wife Joey.

The full list of 2017 Grammy Awards winners so far is:

Best New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance

Hello – Adele

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 – Adele

Best Dance Recording

Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin – Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Culcha Vulcha – Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

Blackstar – David Bowie

Best Metal Performance

Dystopia – Megadeth

Best Rock Album

Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

Blackstar – David Bowie

Best R&B Performance

Cranes In The Sky – Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Angel – Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

Lake By The Ocean – Maxwell (Hod David & Musze, songwriters)

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance

No Problem – Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Hotline Bling – Drake

Best Rap Song

Hotline Bling – Drake (Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jolene – Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna, songwriter)

Best Country Album

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Best New Age Album

White Sun II – White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – John Scofield

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Take Me To The Alley – Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Country For Old Men – John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom – Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac – Chucho Valdes

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Provides – Tamela Mann (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Thy Will – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters)

Best Gospel Album

Losing My Religion – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Love Remains – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album

Hymns – Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album

Un Besito Mas – Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

iLevitable – iLe

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) – Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album

Donde Estan? – Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo

Best American Roots Performance

House Of Mercy – Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song

Kid Sister – Kid Sister (Vince Gill, songwriter)

Best Americana Album

This Is Where I Live – William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album

Coming Home – O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album

Porcupine Meat – Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Last Days Of Oakland – Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

Undercurrent – Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

E Walea – Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album

Sing Me Home – Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children’s Album

Infinity Plus One – Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox – Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album

Talking For Clapping – Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple (Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Ahead – Miles Davis & Various Artists (Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – John Williams

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters)

Best Instrumental Composition

Spoken At Midnight – Ted Nash Big Band

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

You And I – Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Flintstones – Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)

Best Recording Package

Blackstar – David Bowie (Jonathan Barnbrook, art director)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Edith Piaf 1915-2015 – Edith Piaf (Gerard Lo Monaco, art director)

Best Album Notes

Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along – Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle (Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers)

Best Historical Album

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition) – Bob Dylan (Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Blackstar – David Bowie (David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) – Bob Moses (Andre Allen Anjos, remixer)

Best Surround Sound Album

Dutilleux: Sur Le Meme Accord; Les Citations; Mystere De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement (Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 (Andris Nelsons, conductor; Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (James Conlon, conductor; LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 (Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich – Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway (Zuill Bailey/Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Schumann & Berg (Dorothea Roschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist) & Shakespeare Songs (Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist)

Best Classical Compendium

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle (Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway by Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video

Formation – Beyonce (Melina Matsoukas, video director)

Best Music Film

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (Ron Howard, director)

