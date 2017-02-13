Queen Bey was robbed.

What more does Beyoncé have to do to rightfully earn an ‘Album of the Year’ win at the Grammys Adele’s 25 dominated Sunday’s show with Grammy wins for ‘Album,’ ‘Record’ and ‘Song of the Year.’

Beyoncé was once again relegated to second place.

Sure, she’s already won 22 of ’em – but never in the ‘Album of the Year’ category in her career.

In 2015, the Recording Academy chose Beck’s Morning Phase over Bey’s self-titled album for top honors. We’re still not over that decision.

Only ten black artists have ever won the coveted ‘Album of the Year’ prize since the award was first given out in 1959. Stevie Wonder has won it three times, first in 1974 for Innervisions.

Beyoncé is a three-time ‘Album of the Year’ nominee. She earned two Grammys Sunday, for ‘Best Urban Contemporary Album’ (Lemonade) and ‘Best Music Video.’ (Formation)

Here is the complete list of black artists who have won Grammys for ‘Album of the Year’ since 1959.

Stevie Wonder – Innervisions (1974) | Fulfillingness’ First Finale (1975) | Songs in the Key of Life (1977)

Michael Jackson – Thriller (1984)

Lionel Richie – All Night Long (1985)

Quincy Jones/Various Artists – Back on the Block (1991)

Natalie Cole – Unforgettable…with Love (1992)

Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack (1994)

Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1999)

Outkast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2004)

Ray Charles – Genius Loves Company (2005)

Herbie Hancock – River: The Joni Letters (2008)

Source:: The Grio

