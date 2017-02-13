Jennifer Lopez played coy when she was asked about Drake on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing beauty has been keeping fans guessing about the status of her relationship with Drake ever since the Canadian rapper attended two of Lopez’s residency gigs in Las Vegas back-to-back in early December and hosted an intimate party she attended.

They continued to fuel the dating speculation by sharing a cozy photo of themselves embracing on social media, before J.Lo joined Drake at his club concert in Sin City to ring in the New Year after pulling out of her own end-of-gig performance in Miami, Florida.

Reports suggested the Hotline Bling hitmaker also surprised the 47-year-old with a $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co., which Jennifer seemingly showed off in an Instagram photo from her New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Earlier this month, it was reported the stars had taken a step back from turning the dalliance into a full-blown relationship and on Sunday. The singer/actress walked the red carpet solo in a lavender Ralph and Russo Spring 2017 Haute Couture gown. However, she was asked if she was rooting to see Drake bring home one of the eight accolades he is nominated for.

“I love Drake,” she told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest. “He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing.”

She was then quizzed about their upcoming collaboration and kept her reply about the music.

“We made a song together and we hung out,” she added. “We had a great time, he’s amazing, I have so much love for that boy.”

Jennifer split from dancer Casper Smart for good last summer after dating on and off since late 2011, following the singer/actress’ separation from then-husband Marc Anthony.

