Kanye West reportedly lost memory following recent hospitalization

Malik Yusef has been spending plenty of time with Kanye West recently, trying to help the rapper after he suffered a mental breakdown in November and was hospitalized for a “temporary psychosis.”

Now, as West is recovering, Yusef says that the problem is more than just a mental breakdown; he is also facing ongoing issues such as a loss of memory, though he is slowly recovering.

“His memory is coming back which is super good,” Yusef told Popsugar.

According to Yusef, West’s family, especially his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their kids, North and Saint, have been a rock for West while he is dealing with the fallout of his issues.

“He’s just healing, spending time with his family,” Yusef said. “Saint is getting big and he’s walking and playing with toys so that invigorates him.”

West wasn’t seen at the Grammys, and Yusef noted that this will be the case for a while. West, he said, is focused on recovery, not on producing any more music.

“He’s not working, just going through processes,” Yusef said.

West is now in New York, spending time there in advance of his Yeezy Season 5 collection with Adidas, set for release on Wednesday.

Source:: The Grio

