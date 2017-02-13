Kelsea Ballerini: ‘I’ve Had No Time To Plan My Wedding’

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini hasn’t had time to begin planning her wedding because she has been preparing for the Grammy Awards.

The 23-year-old and Morgan Evans became engaged on Christmas Day, but the singer only knows one detail about the impending nuptials.

“(Wedding prep) is non-existent because Grammys had to come first,” she tells E! News’ Giuliana Rancic. “I haven’t started planning the wedding yet, but it’ll happen. (The ceremony will happen) this year.”

One collaboration Ballerini and her fiance have been focusing on is a new duet. The new track will be featured on her upcoming album.

“He just sang on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “It’s gonna be on the record, and it’s cheesy and I like it… I think it’s gonna end up being the album title, so I’m holding all that.”

Ballerini met the Australian singer-songwriter while hosting the CMC Awards in Brisbane with him last year.

Source:: WENN – Blog

