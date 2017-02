BJ The Chicago Kid delivers a sweet serenade to the ladies on this Valentine’s Day.

Known for soulful street tunes that cater to life, love and goals, in his latest single, “Roses”, BJ is captured in the allure of a special lady, despite her habit of playing mind tricks with the sensual crooner.

Take a listen below.

The post BJ The Chicago Kid Gives “Roses” On Valentine’s Day appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email