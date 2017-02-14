Chicago Activist ‘OK’ After Suicide Attempt

Chicago activist Jedidiah Brown is reportedly doing well after an apparent suicide attempt Downtown late Sunday evening, DNAInfo reports.

The incident comes as activists call for more support of community organizers. Brown was taken to the University of Chicago hospital Sunday night after police talked him down when he posted a live video to Facebook stating that he planned to kill himself.

On Monday, Brown posted on Facebook that he no longer wanted to kill himself.

“I’m not wanting to die anymore but whoa the pain is cutting deep,” he said.

“This freed a part of me that must take away the power of pain in passion,” Brown said. “I must get my healing but I need Chicago to truly see why we are getting no better.”

In a separate Facebook video, activist Lamon Reccord said Brown was distraught over the death of a nephew he considered a son and obstacles faced as an activist in the city.

“A lot of people are scared to admit they’ve been in situations like that,” Reccord said of Brown.

