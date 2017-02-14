Hugh Jackman Battling Skin Cancer Again

Hugh Jackman has had another skin cancer scare.

Doctors found another basal cell carcinoma during a check up, and the 48-year-old actor has undergone another surgery on his face.

The Les Miserables star was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in 2013 and went public with the health scare by posting a photo of hus bandaged nose on social media.

He returned to Twitter on Monday to update fans on his health, revealing he has had another basal cell carcinoma removed. The star posted another photo of his bandaged nose and reminded fans to use sunscreen.

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” he wrote. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off (sic)! WEARSUNSCREEN.”

When he first learned he had skin cancer four years ago, the X-Men star said, “Being an Australian, it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it. I was trying to keep calm about it… basal cell carcinoma is just something you have to deal with. It’s cancerous. It will grow. You just have to get it out.”

