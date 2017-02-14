Meet ABC’s First Black Bachelorette

ABC’s popular reality franchise The Bachelor and The Bachelorette just made a bit of historic news, ironically during Black History Month. After years on the air (and criticism about it being “so white”), the series’ creators announced it was tapping Rachel Lindsay as the show’s first Black bachelorette.

Though she appears on the current season of the show and is a fan favorite, Lindsay, a lawyer from Dallas, wasn’t immediately on board when producers asked if she wanted her own show.

“I’m a skeptical person so I was definitely—I was excited that they asked me to do it, but was also equally nervous…decided this is too good an opportunity to turn up,” she said.

Eyes will definitely be on the 31-year-old beauty when she searches for love, but Lindsay said she doesn’t feel any extra pressure because she’s the first Black woman to be the lead on the show.

“I don’t feel added pressure,” she said on Good Morning America. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African-American woman, I just hope people rally around me…and just realize my journey is I’m just trying to find love. Even though I’m an African-American woman I’m no different than any other Bachelorette.”

Check out Rachel’s interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America:

Rachel’s Bachelorette journey will begin on May 22 on ABC.

