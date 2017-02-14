Notorious B.I.G. documentary in the works

A new documentary is in the works, and this one is tentatively called Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance.

The film, announced by Submarine Entertainment and ByStorm Film on Monday at the Berlin Film Festival, will be made in collaboration with the late artist’s estate as well as his mother, Voletta Wallace. It will be directed by Emmett Malloy and Brendan Malloy, with executive producers Wallace, Stanley Buchthal, Josh Taekman, Mark Pitts, and Josh Braun.

“It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community and his stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and still influencing the youth all over the world today,” Wallace said.

What do you think, Grio fam? Are you excited to see Notorious B.I.G. get his own biopic?

Source:: The Grio

