Solange has slammed Grammy bosses failing to hand out the coveted Album of the Year award to artists of colour.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday, a day after her sister Beyonce missed out on the top honour, to share her disappointment and frustration about the lack of black artist winners in thecategory.

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year… there have been over 200 black artist who have performed,” the 30-year-old wrote.

She then posted: “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold…”

Adele walked away with the 2017 Grammys Album of the Year on Sunday night – and even she felt Beyonce should have won the award for Lemonade.

In a gushing acceptance speech, Adele dedicated the honour to the pregnant singer, stating, “I can’t possibly accept this award and I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life (sic) is Beyonce and this album to me, this Lemonade album, was just so monumental… and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always get to see, and we appreciate that.”

Backstage, the Brit joked, “I was completely rooting for her – I voted for her. I thought it was her year. What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

Beyonce didn’t go home empty handed – she picked up two of the nine awards, for which she was nominated, while Solange was also a winner – she picked up the Best R&B Performance trophy for her track Cranes in the Sky.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

