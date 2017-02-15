Angelina Jolie To Premiere New Film For Cambodian Royalty

Angelina Jolie will premiere her new Khmer Rouge survivor movie for a royal audience, including Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni.

The Oscar-winning actress-turned-director is set to debut First They Killed My Father at a special screening at the historic Angkor Wat temple on Saturday, and the event will be attended by the country’s ruler and the Queen Mother, Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

A number of top government representatives will also check out the film, according to officials overseeing the archaeological site.

Two other screens will also be set up near the area for a free public viewing, reports the Associated Press.

First They Killed My Father, Jolie’s latest film as a director, is based on Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s tale of survival during the Khmer Rouge genocide in the late 1970s.

The star returned to Cambodia, where she previously adopted her 15-year-old son Maddox from an orphanage in 2002, to prepare for the drama in 2015, when she received the support of Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

Jolie met the Prime Minister, a former mid-ranking Khmer Rouge member, in Phnom Penh to discuss the importance of adapting the story. After he defected, he became an outspoken member of then-leader Pol Pot’s opposition.

Following their meeting, the Prime Minister’s spokesman, Eang Sophalleth, told reporters, “The film reflects facts in Cambodia and will be a way for younger generations to understand the country.”

First They Killed My Father will be released via online streaming site Netflix later this year.

The movie’s launch will provide a welcome distraction for Jolie, who is currently adjusting to life as a single mother of six, following her split from husband Brad Pitt in September.

