Madonna Bares Her Boobs For Vogue Italia

Madonna has dared to bare her boobs again at 58.

The pop superstar has boldly flashed her nipples for a risque Vogue Italia cover shoot taken by Stephen Klein.

The provocative star shared a shot from the shoot on Instagram of the magazine’s Polaroid issue on Monday.

In the photo the bra-less singer wears a sheer black top and she added a caption honoring Franca Sozzani, the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, who died in December.

“So lucky to have worked on the last issue of Italian Vogue with the amazing and inspiring Franca Sozzani,” she wrote.

The stunning new photo dropped just days after Madonna confirmed reports she had adopted twins Esther and Stella in Malawi. She brought them back to New York for the first time last week.

Madonna reportedly began the adoption process two years ago.

Meanwhile, she celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday by posting a video of herself singing a Valentine’s version of the Happy Birthday tune, which many fans felt sure was intended for her rumored boyfriend Aboubakar Soumahoro.

She captioned the video: “Sick Girl in bed in Her nightgown. Not sung well but done with (heart emoji)! Happy Valentine’s Day!!”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

