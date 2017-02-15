19-year-old Antwan C. Jones is facing first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, police said Wednesday.

The child died Tuesday morning after being shot in the head while sitting next to her 3-year-old brother in the back seat of a van Saturday on Chicago’s South Side. Here mother and aunt were in the front seats when gunfire erupted about 7:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the city’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Her mother, Naikeeia Williams, was parked outside a dry cleaning store, where she worked, her grandmother, Patsy Holmes told WLS Sunday.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” Holmes said then. “This has got to stop. These babies are dying and for what?”

The post Man Charged in Death of Takiya Holmes appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

