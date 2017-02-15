Man surprises wife with Valentine’s Day dinner on subway platform

Mohammad Choudry wanted to do something special for his wife for Valentine’s Day, so he surprised her with a romantic dinner on a subway platform.

His wife, Johnnybell Sanchez, loves the Union Square station because of all the musicians and performers, so he thought it would be perfect, even if it was so windy that the red tablecloth nearly blew away when he set the table for their romantic dinner.

Choudry hired a band to serenade his wife as well, and they shared a quick lobster dinner while onlookers watched in bemusement.

“It was a little weird. I’m not going to lie,” Sanchez admitted. But, she said, it was the most memorable Valentine’s Day ever. “He’s never done anything like this before, so I’m really proud of him.”

“I think it came out perfect,” Choudry agreed.

Source:: The Grio

