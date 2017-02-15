Professor Green Hints At Valentine’s Day Engagement

British rapper Professor Green has sparked rumors he is engaged to his model girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

The Read All About It hitmaker, real name Stephen Manderson, began dating Fae Williams last autumn, following his divorce from U.K. reality TV star Millie Mackintosh, and it appears the musician used Valentine’s Day to make things official with his new lady.

Green took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off a large round citrine gem with an opal heart.

He captioned it, “Happy valentines @faewilliams as designed by @tessametcalfe (sic)”.

He then shared another photo of his girl wearing the jewel on her left ring finger as she held a wine glass, and wrote, “Fingers crossed this time ay (sic)”, suggesting he had proposed.

Green has yet to comment on the engagement reports.

He split from Millie in February, 2016, after less than three years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in May.

Source:: WENN – Blog

