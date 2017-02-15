How this collaboration got away from us on Valentine’s Day, is still a mystery. But, we won’t dwell on the past and will be grateful that we have discovered this vocal magic.

Sevyn Streeter and Luke James hit the studio and recorded a soulful cover of Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.” The original track featured D’Angelo and appeared on L-Boogie’s 1998 classic solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Similar to the ’98 version, Streeter and James kept their delivery stripped with minimal vocal acrobats and allowed their vocals to float with the music.

Take a listen below.

The post Vocal Magic: Sevyn Streeter, Luke James Cover Lauryn Hill appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

